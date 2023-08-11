New Incentive to Give Blood in Minnesota

The American Red Cross is reporting a shortfall of donations this summer. Sue Thesenga is the Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross in Minnesota and the Dakotas. She says it isn't unusual to see a decline in blood donations in the summer. Thesenga explains the need is constant, every 2 seconds in the United States someone needs blood. She says we need to constantly replenish the blood supply because it is a perishable product.

The American Red Cross is giving everyone an added incentive to give blood in August. The Red Cross has released the following information:

In thanks for helping, all who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

Click here to see a list of upcoming Red Cross community blood drives in our Minnesota and Dakotas Region for August 16 – 31, 2023. Drive schedule is subject to change. To see the latest, go to RedCrossBlood.org.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sue Thesenga it is available below.