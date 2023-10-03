Do those red Netflix envelopes make you nostalgic? Netflix said this about the end of DVD delivery in a blog post, "Thank you for loving our red envelopes, sharing countless movie nights with us at home and being part of our final season."

Sometimes nostalgia hits you when you least expect it. All this news about Netflix going away has sparked happy memories for me. My parents loved movies in their retirement years. But being retired they didn't have a lot of money for things like that.

So for the last 10 years of their lives I gave them (and then renewed every year) a subscription of Netflix. Now that Netflix DVD's have gone away, it sparks all kinds of great memories of my parents.

They would always tell me about the movies they watched and if they liked them or not. It made me feel good at the time to know that I was providing them that on-going entertainment. Now, that red Netflix logo will forever remind me of them.

A blog post from Netflix said, "In 1998, we delivered our first DVD. This morning, we shipped our last."

They went on to say, "For 25 years, we redefined how people watched films and series at home, and shared the excitement as they opened their mailboxes to our iconic red envelopes. It’s the end of an era, but the DVD business built our foundation for the years to come – giving members unprecedented choice and control, a wide variety of titles to choose from and the freedom to watch as much as they want."

Then they thanked customers with this endearing video:

So now that the last Netflix red envelope was officially mailed, what was it? Well first you should know the first DVD ever shipped was Beetlejuice starring Michael Keaton and it shipped in 1998.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Netflix the last movie shipped was True Grit from 2010.

Who knew that there was one time that a movie when out in a non-red envelope? It was bright green and it was for Shrek! See the entire fun infographic HERE.

It's truly the end of an era. I hope the red envelopes will forever spark some nostalgia for you.

