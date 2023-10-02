Elk River Crash Sends Driver to the Hospital
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A Monday afternoon crash in Elk River sent one driver to the hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 56-year-old Erik Hansen from Big Lake and 78-year-old Stephen Cina from Ramsey were both driving west on Highway 10 when they crashed near the intersection of 171st Street.
Hansen was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
