Lunchtime Learning Tackles Finding Top Talent

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Lunchtime Learning returns on Wednesday.

The monthly seminar, hosted by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, lets business leaders come together for lunch and a chance to learn from other industry executives.

This month’s topic: Strategies for Attracting Top Talent.

Bernick’s Vice-President of Human Resources Kelly Walz is the speaker. She says sometimes, the best fit for your business is a culture fit.

If you understand the culture that you have, not just the culture that you want for your employer. I think if you find that person that fits, that's going to take you farther than if you're just hiring for a skill set.

Walz will discuss strategies including using social media to recruit new employees, using internal referrals, and keeping your current staff happy while finding new staff.

Lunchtime Learning includes lunch, audience introductions, time for questions, and a business card exchange.

If you go:

Lunchtime Learning from the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce

Wednesday, October 4th, 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.

St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Office

Pre-registration is required. For more details, find the St. Cloud Chamber’s website here.

