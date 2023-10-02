Lunchtime Learning Tackles Finding Top Talent

Lunchtime Learning Tackles Finding Top Talent

Getty Images

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Lunchtime Learning returns on Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

The monthly seminar, hosted by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, lets business leaders come together for lunch and a chance to learn from other industry executives.

This month’s topic: Strategies for Attracting Top Talent.

Bernick’s Vice-President of Human Resources Kelly Walz is the speaker. She says sometimes, the best fit for your business is a culture fit.

If you understand the culture that you have, not just the culture that you want for your employer. I think if you find that person that fits, that's going to take you farther than if you're just hiring for a skill set.

Walz will discuss strategies including using social media to recruit new employees, using internal referrals, and keeping your current staff happy while finding new staff.

Lunchtime Learning includes lunch, audience introductions, time for questions, and a business card exchange.

If you go:

Lunchtime Learning from the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce

Wednesday, October 4th, 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.

St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Office

 

Pre-registration is required. For more details, find the St. Cloud Chamber’s website here.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports