National Average Gas Prices Fall for 9th Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average price of gasoline has reached a ninth straight week of declines.

Gas Buddy now counts over 65,000 stations with a price of $2.99 or lower, while 11 states are seeing average prices below $3. We could see five more states join the below $3 club by Thanksgiving.

The fall in prices is largely seasonal due to weakening demand, which could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by this Christmas.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.9 cents in the past week, averaging $3.14.

