This Stunning Musicians Paradise Listing Awaits You In White Bear Lake

If money weren't an option, and I could buy a house that all of my kids would love to live in, this just might be it. A musician's paradise awaits in this massive home, as the living space is fitted with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. 4820 Stewart Avenue in White Bear Lake, Minnesota is looking for its new family.

This home has three bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and was designed to be a place of inspiration, rejuvenation, and entertainment, according to the listing. With 5012 square feet of space, I'm pretty sure my musical children could find a way to be happy here.

The church structure was originally built in 1889, so you are getting the beautiful old history of the church with stained glass windows, high ceilings, and beautiful floors, with all the modern styling and technology of today.

The rooms are spacious, with walk-in closets and a very open feel.

How about this bar for entertaining your family and friends? Seems to me that you'll be the one in charge of holidays from this point forward.

The three-car garage is insulated and heated. My boys would be so excited to have a nice place to park, and no more scraping ice off the windshield.

The house includes a backyard pool as well, next to a bubbling creek; tranquil indeed.

What does a home like this list for? Right now the asking price is $3,450,000. Roughly a $23,500 monthly payment. If you'd like to see more, just click HERE now.

