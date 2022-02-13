Name, Cause of Death Released for Man Killed in Eden Valley

EDEN VALLEY -- Authorities have released the name and cause of death of a man killed during a shootout with a police officer in Meeker County early Saturday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 a.m. an Eden Valley Police Officer Evan Borscheid tried to make a traffic stop for a vehicle that was speeding and had a headlight violation, but the driver fled west on Highway 55. Authorities say the officer pursued the driver and the vehicle went into the ditch during the chase.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, identified as 34-year-old Stephen Poissant of Brainerd, then got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the officer. Authorities say during the exchange, a shot from Borscheid grazed Poissant’s knee.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says Poissant died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Medical aid was administered, but he died at the scene. A handgun was recovered from the scene, and the incident was recorded by a squad camera.

Officer Borscheid has been in law enforcement for five years. He was not hurt in the incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is continuing to investigate the use of force.

