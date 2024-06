Fox 9's Town Ball tour will stop in Eden Valley Wednesday June 12. Fox 9 will broadcast live from the ballpark at 5 p.m. prior to the game and again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. They will also make the game available to watch on their stream on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

The Eden Valley Hawks will be hosting the Lake Henry Lakers Wednesday night at 7 p.m.