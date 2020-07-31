My Life; Brett Larson [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State head men's hockey coach Brett Larson was my guest this week on WJON's "My Life" series. Larson grew up in Duluth, attending Duluth Denfeld High School, played college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, played minor league hockey and oversees before coaching the UMD, Ohio State in Sioux Falls and now with St. Cloud State. Listen to our conversation below.

Larson started as a freshman in high school on the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team when they played in the state tournament. He was one of 2 starting freshman. The other was Darby Hendrickson who went on play and coach in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild. After playing at Minnesota-Duluth he played professional in minor league hockey in the United State before playing oversees in Denmark, Germany, Slovakia and England. Larson said a neck injury contributed to his decision to end his playing career.

photo courtesy of scsuhuskies.com

After leaving his playing career he took a sales job for a year before getting an opportunity to coach at UMD. He also coached as a head coach in Sioux Falls and then assisted at Ohio State before returning to UMD. Larson left UMD the 2nd time to take the head coaching job in St. Cloud.