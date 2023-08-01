MUSH!! Have You Heard of This Growing Sport To Do With Your Dog?

Dog-powered sports are on the rise. Have you heard of this? Apparently it’s really growing in Minnesota. It’s a great way to get out with your four-legged friends in the non-Winter months and it’s said to be good for your health as well as your dogs health.

This all comes at a time that there is a decline in Winter dog-powered sports, like the one we’re all familiar with – dogsledding. So along came Mush Minnesota in 2016, founded by Renee Casey, who wanted to bring attention to dog-powered sports and show that they go beyond Winter.

Have you ever heard of “Bikejoring”? Basically it is a dog leading its owner on a regular bike or it can move beyond that to leading the person on a dryland cart – a vehicle with 3 wheels that you stand on. Picture dogsledding, but on dry land and led by four dogs. Canicross and Scooterjooring are other variations within the sport. From KSTP-TV:

"It’s just anything where the dog is doing the majority of the work, and we’re like along for the ride,” dog-powered sports store Jack and the Pack owner AJ explained with a laugh.

Need a visual to better understand? Check this out:

What do you think? Is Rover ready to pull you across dry land? If your dog has never done it before, you’ll definitely have to do some training. But the folks at Mush Minnesota can help. Check out this post from Facebook about their event coming up called Woo Woo Pawlooza in September:

