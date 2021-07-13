Mr. Peanut Makes Minnesota His Permanent Residence

Why do we all love Mr. Peanut and the Nutmobile? It's the same sort of fascination that we have with the Weinermobile. We all seem to want to drive it or just hang out near it. It's kind of fun.

Now, Mr Peanut and the NUTmobile are going to be making Minnesota their permanent residence. How did this happen? Well, let me tell you.

Hormel Foods, located in Austin, MN has purchaed Planters (Kraft/Heinz)- the peanut guy, Mr. Peanut and the NUTmobile. This is a huge deal. And it actually happened earlier this year, but now we have the NUTmobile here. PLUS there are going to be several large checks made out to some Minnesota charities. According to Bring Me the News, one of those charities will be to the Minnesota Viking- Adam Thielen and the Thielen Foundation.

There is also an event this week- Thursday, when you can check out the NUTmobile and the newly re-imagined Mr. Peanut (remember he "died" during the Super Bowl commerical earlier this year), at Como Regional Park in St. Paul, according to a News release. This event starts at 11am and there will be several photo opportunities with the NUTmobile and also with Mr. Peanut himself. There will also be some chances to win some Planters peanut swag too. The release also states that besides The Thielen Foundation, a few other checks will be given out to some Minnesota charities.

