More Details Emerge on Future of Cowboy Jack’s in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- More details are starting to emerge about the future of Cowboy Jack's in downtown St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Economic Development Authority Executive Director Cathy Mehelich says the owners of the After Midnight Group are committed to rebuilding on the site.

Right now we understand they are interviewing architects to put together some development concept proposals and their hope is to bring something back to us by this fall.

Besides the property where the current Cowboy Jack's is located, the company also now owns all of the land where Press Bar used to be, so they have 20,000 square feet of building footprint.

Cowboy Jack's, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Mehelich says it will take some time for the company to figure out how to best use such a large piece of property.

Midnight Real Estate Group is a multi-state operation and they own and operate a wide portfolio of bars, restaurants and steakhouses. As they work through what's appropriate for the St. Cloud market they continue to share with us their committment to St. Cloud and they appreciation for our patience.

Mehelich says on Tuesday the EDA board took action that gives the owners up to three years to rebuild and still be eligible for Tax Increment Financing.

Back in February of 2020 the Press Bar was destroyed in an arson fire and in the process severely damaged the Cowboy Jack's building, which has remained closed since the fire.