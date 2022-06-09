2022 Sartell Summerfest is This Saturday (Complete Guide)

This is the first year of a normal Summerfest after a modified celebration last year and no event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fun starts Saturday.

The festivities kick-off Saturday morning with the big parade at 10 am, from St. Francis Xavier to Riverview Intermediate School.

Next up is Libertyville from 11 am to 3 pm at Sartell City Hall including ids activities, inflatables, face painting, free food, and more.

Get our free mobile app

The Summerfest street dance is set for 6:30 to 10 pm at the Sartell City Hall with the music of RadioNation, followed by fireworks at 10:15 pm.

The official lineup of events from the City of Sartell can be found HERE.