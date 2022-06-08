DNR Offering Free Entrance to State Parks on Saturday

UNDATED -- As part of National Get Outdoors Day, The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 state parks on Saturday.

The DNR offers Free Park Day four times per year in an effort to get people outdoors.

Saturday's Free Park Day also includes more than 40 special programs being offered in state parks and recreation areas across the state.

The vehicle permit waiver does not include activities like camping, rentals, or tours.

For more information on the special programs, check out the DNR's events calendar.

