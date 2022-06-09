The Weekender: The Ground Sound, Music in the Gardens and More!
ST. CLOUD -- It's another week of summer fun happening around central Minnesota. Make your way to the Rock the Riverside concert series in Sauk Rapids, check out music in the park in Clearwater, catch a St. Cloud Rox game, see some amazing dances with the Ground Sound at the Paramount Theatre and spend some time at Munsinger Gardens for Music in the Gardens.Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Riverside NightsSauk Rapids
Come out and Rock the Riverside at Riverside Nights Thursday night. This weekly music festival taking place along the banks of the Mississippi River at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids. Enjoy free live music from 5:30pm to 9:30pm. This weeks opening act is Michael Shynes followed by the Headliner Them Pesky Kids. This is week two of the summer concert series that will run through September 2nd.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, June 9th, 5:30 p.m.
- 2
Music in the ParkClearwater
The weekly “Music in the Park” concert series is back in Clearwater. Every Thursday you can hear live music at El Dorado Park from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. There will also be food trucks on site. This weeks performer is Drunk Uncle. Music in the Park is organized by Clear Valley Business Connections, a non-profit organization for businesses in the Clearwater/Clear Lake area.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, June 9th, 6:00 p.m.
- 3
St. Cloud RoxSt. Cloud
Catch the St. Cloud Rox as they open a long home stand at Joe Faber Field this weekend. The Rox will play three different teams starting Thursday and going through Sunday. Thursday the Rox will wrap up their series Bismark Larks, Friday and Saturday they will face the Duluth Huskies and Sunday they will play the Willmar Stingers. Single game tickets are just $10.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, June 9th, 7:05 p.m.
- Friday, June 10th, 7:05 p.m.
- Saturday, June 11th, 6:05 p.m.
- Sunday, June 12th, 4:05 p.m.
- 4
The Ground SoundSt. Cloud
The Ground Sound returns to the Paramount Theatre this weekend. This high energy show features professional tap dancers from around the world, including Ukraine, Brazil and Japan as well as all over the United States! They will perform and share their journey through dance alongside a live band comprised of musicians from Minnesota. Tickets for the show are $22 and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, June 11th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Music in the GardensSt. Cloud
A popular summer outdoor music series begins this weekend. Music in the Gardens returns this Sunday near the gazebo in Munsinger Gardens on the banks of the Mississippi River. All concerts are free and the Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will again sell those fabulous root beer floats. This weeks featured artist is The Half Steps. Music will start at 3:00 p.m. and make sure you bring your own lawn chair.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, June 12th, 3:00 p.m.