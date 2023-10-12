More Cars Stolen in St. Cloud; How To Prevent Becoming a Victim

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting two more stolen vehicles. One happened on 5th Street North and 25th Avenue North. The vehicle was a white 2006 Chevy Malibu with Minnesota license HAF 366. The other vehicle was stolen on the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive. It was a red 2008 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license JEN 541.

Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers has some suggestions so you don't become a victim of vehicle theft. The suggestions include don't leave your vehicle unlocked with it warming up, don't leave your keys inside the vehicle unattended, keep windows closed, park in a well lit area if possible, park in an area with surveillance if you can, and don't leave valuables in the vehicle that can be easily seen. Mages suggests putting valuables in the trunk, under a seat, glove compartment or middle console.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.