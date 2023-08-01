Waite Park Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man is charged with sexually abusing a young girl.
Thirty-nine-year-old John Rux is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.
According to the criminal complaint, police received an anonymous report that the girl told them that her stepfather had touched her inappropriately.
During a welfare check, authorities say Rux wouldn't let officers talk with the girl.
The mother helped police schedule a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center where the victim detailed the alleged abuse.
Rux is due in court for his first appearance on Wednesday.
