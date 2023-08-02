St. Cloud Area School District Plans Community Outreach Blast

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready for the first day of school on September 5th.

To make sure every family is ready, the district is launching its first-ever Community Outreach Blast Saturday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

District leaders will fan out across St. Cloud, Clearwater, and St. Joseph to help enroll students, update family information, register students for school activities, and recruit and hire employees.

There are several other outreach events scheduled before the first day of school, and a Welcome Walk for new families will be held on August 21st.

For a list of locations and times, find the details on the district’s website by clicking here.

