Chicago Man Arrested in St. Cloud Cocaine Bust
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have arrested a man from Chicago for allegedly selling cocaine in central Minnesota.
Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud on Friday.
Police were investigating the distribution of cocaine in the area and had developed probable cause to arrest 39-year-old Adam White. White was arrested at the home without incident.
Officers say their search turned up cocaine and three handguns. White is not allowed to have guns based on his criminal history.
White was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree drug sales, 1st-degree drug possession with intent to sell, and being a felon in possession of a handgun.