MN Dept. of Ag Offering Grants for Soil Health Equipment

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are now being accepted for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Soil Health Financial Assistance Grants.

These grants will pay for up to 50% of the purchase or retrofit of soil health equipment like no-till drills and equipment for no-till planting.

The Minnesota Legislature approved more than $2,000,000 for this round of grants, which are due September 15th.

MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen says better soil health requires specialized and expensive machinery.

Good soil health is important to water quality and our other natural resources in Minnesota. It’s important to recognize the financial hurdles farmers face when trying to implement soil health practices because of specialized, expensive equipment and machinery. The Soil Health Financial Assistance Grants will help offset equipment costs, helping to expand the number of Minnesota farmers and acres engaged in soil health activities.

While this is the first full round of grants, a pilot program earlier this year awarded more than $475,000 to 16 individuals and organizations.

The application link, and more information, can be found here.

The award recipients will be announced on January 1st, 2024.

