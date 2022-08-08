Money for New South St. Cloud Bridge in U.S. Senate Bill

ST. CLOUD -- For the first time ever some federal funding has been earmarked to build a new bridge over the Mississippi River in south St. Cloud.

Mayor Dave Kleis says he spoke with Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar last week and learned that $850,000 is in a Senate appropriations bill for the bridge project.

The bill still has to pass the U.S. House and get a signature from the President, but Kleis calls it a good sign that the federal government is on board with the project.

The city wants to extend the road from 33rd Street South over the Mississippi River and connect it to Highway 10.

The total overall estimated cost for the bridge and roadway is between $100 million and $200 million.