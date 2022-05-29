SCTCC Baseball Falls in Opening Round of World Series

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team came up just short in their opening round matchup of the NJCAA Division III Baseball World Series.

The Cyclones fell Saturday to top seeded Caldwell Tech 3-2 on a walk-off single in the 9th.

The Cyclones are now in the elimination round and will square off against Niagara County at noon Sunday.

The tournament is being held in Greeneville, Tennessee.