Another Round of Storms Moves Through Central Minnesota Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Another round of severe weather moved through central Minnesota Monday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for central and eastern Todd County and Northwestern Stearns County just after 5:00 p.m.

The storm seemed to move around the St. Cloud are with most of the damage in Alexandria and Buffalo. Strong winds, hail, heavy rains and at least one tornado was confirmed as part of this threat.

As for the St. Cloud area, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at around 6:45 p.m. A brief line of heavy rainfall passed through Waite Park to Monticello to near Corcoran at around 65 mph.

The National Weather Service still has a tornado watch in effect until 10:00 p.m. this evening, however it is expected to expire before then.