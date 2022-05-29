Memorial Day Program Scheduled in Sartell

SARTELL -- The Sartell American Legion Post 277 is holding a Memorial Day program Monday.

The program will feature music by the Sartell High School band, statements from Rep. Tim O'Driscoll, Sen. Jeff Howe and Mayor Ryan Fitzthum.

Brig. General Sandra Best, second in command of the Minnesota National Guard will be the events keynote speaker. Best is the first woman to hold the title of general in the Minnesota National Guard.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Veterans Park on Riverside Avenue and all are welcome. You're asked to bring a lawn chair as seating will be limited.

The Memorial Day will also mark the 10th anniversary of the fire that destroyed the former Verso Paper Mill in Sartell.