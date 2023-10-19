MnDOT Studying Highway 371 for Improvements, Public Meetings Set

BAXTER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is studying a major corridor in northern Minnesota that has a statewide impact.

Highway 371 between Baxter and Nisswa is an important route for residents, businesses, and cabin commuters.

MnDOT is studying the corridor to see how people move through the area and utilize the highway corridor. The study aims to understand the needs, identify future improvements, and develop recommendations.

A survey was completed this summer and now two public meetings are scheduled for Wednesday to share thoughts, provide feedback, and learn more about the study.

The first meeting is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baxter City Hall.

The second meeting will be at Nisswa City Hall from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

