Bananarama Still “Glorious” After 40 Years

Bananarama is still going strong after 40 years of recording together. The duo (they have not been a trio since 1991), have been celebrating the 40th anniversary of Cruel Summer all year.

Earlier this week they released their brand new song "Feel the Love." On Wednesday they announced "Glorious" - The Ultimate Collection. "Glorious" is a career spanning celebration of the groups music. The album is not due out until March 8, 2024 but you can pre-order it now.

"Glorious" will be available as cd, red vinyl, deluxe 3-LP gold vinyl set, and cassette. Yes, I said cassette. The deluxe versions come with a hard cover book too. I will have to get the deluxe version for my vinyl collection!!

