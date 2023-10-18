Sauk Rapids-Rice Names Finalists for Open School Board Seat

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District has narrowed down the field of applicants to fill a vacant seat on the school board.

Longtime member Jan Solarz retired earlier this month and the district sought letters of interest to fill the seat.

Solarz's term is set to expire in 2024.

The six remaining board members reviewed the statements of interest and selected four people to advance to the interview stage.

Samantha Dwyer, Gary Foss, Melissa Rowe, and Krista Theisen will be interviewed in forum style on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the high school.

