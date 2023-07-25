MN Spring Wheat Crop Struggles Into Harvest

UNDATED (WJON News) - Disappointing. That’s the word most commonly used to describe the spring wheat crop in Minnesota.

The latest crop progress report from the UDSA shows 74% of the spring wheat crop in Minnesota is in the good to excellent range, with 26% in fair or poor condition.

The poor crop comes at a bad time. Due to the Russia and Ukraine conflict, the price of spring wheat is up $1.26 since the first of July.

The crop progress report shows 97% of the state’s spring wheat crop is headed out, 1% behind the 5-year average.

