Sweet Baxter (the dog) Up for Adoption This Week. Check Him Out!

Sweet Baxter (the dog) Up for Adoption This Week. Check Him Out!

TCHS

Meet Baxter! This sweet boy came in with his buddy Boomer to TCHS due to their previous owners not having enough space for them. As a herding dog Baxter would love a yard to run around in or be taken out regularly.

Get our free mobile app

He is a sweet boy who loves to cuddle. He is a bit of a nervous nelly when it comes to unfamiliar noises. When he gets spooked he'll let out a bark or two and run to find his people to make sure everyone's ok. He is potty trained and does best with a set schedule and will whine at the door when he wants to go out.

He knows many tricks including sit, lay, spin, and settle. He has been crate trained and does well once inside but may need a treat to convince him to go in. Baxter has met other dogs and young children and done great with both.

He has briefly met cats and was very curious. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when introducing a new animal into the home. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday:  12 - 6:00pm
Friday:  12 - 8:00pm
Saturday:  11am - 5:00pm
Sunday:  12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

735 8th Street NE
St. Cloud, MN 56304

(320) 252-0896

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

 

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports