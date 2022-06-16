MN Quilt Show and Conference This Week

ST CLOUD -- Hundreds of quilters are visiting St. Cloud this weekend.

Show Director Brenda Lyseng says the conference is all about a love for quilting.

Why are they here? Because they love quilts. A lot of them are quilters, and so they are coming to see quilts and be inspired by the quilts. They're here to see the vendors and buy more fabric and more tools and notions. They're here to hang out with friends. But there are a lot of non-quilters here because they just love the art. They're just gorgeous quilts. Very traditional, very modern, everything in between all the styles.

The show features displays from around the nation, a quilt auction, and an opportunity to sew a quilt for charity. As part of the show, sewing machines have been set up to make quilts for Quilting For Others, the charity arm of Minnesota Quilters.

Co-director Diane Rose says the quilting happens all year.

Well, this is something we do year-round, and last year we donated over 700 quilts. They go to Tubman Shelter for Women leaving abusive situations. We donate a lot to the Minnesota Visiting Nurses Association, they get baby quilts, and then quilts for families as well. We also donate to Hennepin County end-of-life programs.

Rose says a few local charities will receive quilts this week.

Saturday, we are donating 30 quilts to the St. Cloud Heritage Quilters, and half of those will go to the VA hospital. The other half will go to a program called Pockets of Hope, working with homeless youth.

The quilter's show continues through Saturday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. For a list of events, click here.