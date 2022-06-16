Guys, Are You Turning Into Your Father?

According to a new survey, men start turning into their father at around the age of 37. I can tell you it gets more and more apparent as the years go by.

I imagine there are those guys that the last thing they want is to turn into their father but I'd really have no objection. My dad was a great guy. in fact, he was probably one of the funniest people I've ever known.

With Father's Day coming up this weekend, I thought it might be a good idea to let you in on some big clues that you may be turning into your father.

Grilling becomes an art form. Anything that can't be grilled in the summer is off the menu.

You start fixing things instead of replacing them. This can turn out not so good. My dad used to attempt to fix our lawnmower but it always ended with me bringing it to the hardware store with a bag of parts, so they could put it back together.

Get our free mobile app

You start telling dad jokes. Nothing wrong with that. Sometimes, it's not for the laugh. A groan is just as good.

9 PM is too late to start a movie on a weekend night. You really must calculate just how long you're going to remain lucid enough to finish the movie.

You make the same sounds getting up out of your chair, that you used to make during sex. This is true!

You make sure the volume on the TV is just loud enough so your neighbors are enjoying your show, too.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.