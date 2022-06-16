25th Annual Juneteenth Celebration Happening in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The 25th Annual Juneteenth Celebration is being held in St. Cloud Friday.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Get our free mobile app

Event Co-chair Erica Scott says there will be plenty for things for the community to enjoy.

The YMCA will be doing workouts with kids, we will have a child advocacy group there, there will be live music, parades and food. Something for the whole family.

Buddy King is the Program Director of Operations at Higher Works Collaborative. He says this year's event will salute several Black women from St. Cloud, and acknowledge their strength and accomplishments.

We will create an exhibit that will be displayed at the Stearns History Museum. We've chosen ten women who have lived in St. Cloud for more than 30 years and has endured situations, open doors and done amazing things for other generations to look up to.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Lake George Municipal Park and everyone is welcomed.