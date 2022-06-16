How to Find Fish in Central Minnesota with Warmer Weather Coming

Warmer weather means a different strategy on how to catch fish in Central Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says this is a big transition week with water temperatures on a sharp increase. Schmitt says your presentation and where you find fish changes. He says the increased weed growth is a location fish like to feed. Schmitt says weed edges is where fish are moving to. He says there is bait fish there and new life there. Schmitt says if you fish the weed line locally you can expect to catch all types of fish.

Schmitt says most of the lakes in Central Minnesota are bowl shaped lakes that aren't traditional walleye holding lakes. He says weed line fishing in Central Minnesota is the best bet. Schmitt says 10 to 15 feet is a good depth to look. He says live bait rigs, a spinner and a crawler, crank baits or move to leeches and a slip bobber. Schmitt says he's still throwing minnows but others have switched to the previous mentioned other options. He says jigs and minnows and jigs and plastics can still be effective.

Water temperatures according to Schmitt in the area were in the mid to upper 60s earlier this week but expects them to climb into the 70s this weekend. He says most of the lakes that had been hit hard with high water levels have recovered well and no-wake zones have moved from a requirement to a recommendation.

If you like to listen to my full conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.