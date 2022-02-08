MN House Democrats Want to Ban No Knock Warrants

ST. PAUL -- A group of Democratic state lawmakers -- including House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Majority Leader Ryan Winkler -- unveil a bill Tuesday to ban police from using no-knock warrants in Minnesota.

The bill is prompted by last week's SWAT team raid at a downtown Minneapolis high-rise apartment that led to the police fatal shooting of Amir Locke.

Governor Tim Walz has said he'd sign such legislation.

But Maple Grove Republican Warren Limmer, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he's not inclined to support banning all no-knock warrants. Limmer contends there are times police have to use extreme measures to make an arrest or the public is in danger.

Limmer's House counterpart, Saint Paul Democrat Carlos Mariani says his committee would hear the bill as early as next week and the plan is to move it forward as a standalone measure.

No knock warrants are under scrutiny after Minneapolis police shot and killed Amir Locke last week. At a meeting Monday, the Minneapolis City Council got an update on no-knock warrant policies from local experts and from high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who said.

we need to do better Minneapolis, we need to do better America, this is an epic failure of policy and that failed policy killed Amir Locke just as sure as the bullets that pierced his body

Crump says no-knock warrants create "chaotic and confusing circumstances" and he says they disproportionately impact people of color.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.