Authorities Asking For Help Finding Missing St. Cloud Teenager

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing St. Cloud teenager.

Fourteen-year-old Camron McNeal was last seen at his home on January 19th. Sheriff officials say he's is believed to still be in the south or southeast area of St. Cloud.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says McNeal is black, about 5'5" tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hear with short dreads. McNeal was last seen wearing white shoes, red sweatshirt and a blue jacket with Yogi Bear on the back.

Authorities say he may also go by the name Camron Jackson or Camron McNeal-Jackson.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 251-4240.