Oh sure, the Murder Hornets are getting all the attention this year, but Minnesota already has animals that will kill you dead long before the Murder Hornets ever arrive.

Also worth noting, the Murder Hornets sound horrifying, but you need to worry only if you're a bee. That's who these crazy hornets are running around murdering. The bees are having a hard enough time as it is -- can someone please cut them a break?

Ok, back to the deadly Minnesota animal thing. Any guesses as to which of Minnesota's animals give you the best odds of causing your death? If you said bear or wolf, you missed the mark. What about a moose or bobcat? Still no.

First of all, Minnesota is in the middle of the pack when it comes to which states you're most likely to die from an encounter with an an animal.

The odds of being killed by an animal in Minnesota is about 1 in 2,000,000. Montana is the most dangerous, Massachusetts is the least.

The 5 Animals Most Likely to Cause Your Death in MN

Not exactly what you had in mind? Of course deer-related deaths are mostly from accidents; not vicious deer attacks. Bees, wasps, and hornets can cause deadly allergic reactions -- putting them high on the list.

Dogs, cows, and horses aren't known for being man-eaters (although dogs are basically domesticated wolves at some level), but come in high on the list just because there are so many of them, and they can all do some damage. All this info comes from the CDC.

Be careful out there & beware of the Whitetail.