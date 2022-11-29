Mixin’ It Up Bakery Temporarily Closed Following Small Fire

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids bakery has temporarily closed following a small fire.

Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery owner Jessi Brinkman says when they arrived to the business Thanksgiving morning, they found the room filled with smoke from a basket of laundry they had dried the night before.

There was this smoldering thing in our laundry basket and when I emptied the laundry there was a few hot areas that fell out, however there wasn't an actual blaze as a result of this.

Brickman says while there wasn't any physical damage to the building or equipment, the smoke damage was enough to force them to close.

She says they are in the process of restocking their inventory and beginning a deep cleaning of the building.

Brickman says while the situation is unfortunate given the timing, she's grateful things were not worse.

There is such gratefulness in my heart for our customers and also this could have been so much worse. For me that gives me a reason to just feel grateful.

Brickman says she's blown away by the overwhelming amount of community support they've received with people offering a variety of ways to help them during this difficult time.

She says their hope is to reopen in a few weeks, however they are unsure if they will open at full strength or ease into things.

You're encouraged to check their Facebook page for an official opening date.