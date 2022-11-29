Prep Wrestling Schedule For December 1st-3rd, 2022

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING PREVIEW

(Weekly Column Thru Out The Season)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY DECEMBER 1ST

BUFFALO BISON QUADRANGULAR (Start Time 5:00)

Teams: Bemidji Lumberjacks, St. Cloud Crush, Moorhead Spuds, Buffalo Bison

FRIDAY DECEMBER 2ND

BIG LAKE HORNETS INVITATIONAL (Start Time 4:00)

TEAMS: Amery, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, Minnetonka Skippers, Minnewaska Area Lakers, New London-Spicer Wildcats, Pierz Pioneers,Pine City/Hinkley Finlayson Dragons, Royalton-Upsala Royals, Sartell-St.Stephen Sabres

MELROSE EARLY BIRD TOURNAMENT (2:00 Start Time)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Alexandria Area, Andover Huskies, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Osakis Silverstreaks, Paynesville Bulldogs, Springfield Tigers, Thief River Falls Prowlers

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER TRIANGULAR: (5:00 Start Time)

Teams: Rocori Spartans, Princeton Tigers, Zimmerman Thunder

SATURDAY DECEMBER 3RD

EDINA HORNETS INVITATIONAL (10:00 Start Time/Event Center)

Teams: Bloomington Kennedy, Burnsville, Farmington, Grand Rapids, Hudson, Wis., Lake City, Little Falls, Minneapolis South, Monticello, Sibley East, St. Croix Lutheran Academy

CHISAGO LAKE WILDCAT DUALS (9:00 Start Time)

Teams: Amery, Wis, Cambridge-Isanti Blue Jackets, Foley Falcons, Holdingford Huskers, Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights, Mounds View Mustangs

GLENCOE/SIVLER LAKE PANTHERS INVITATIONAL (9:30 Start Time)

Teams: B O L D Warriors, Jackson Country Central Huskies, Kimball Area Cubs, Le Sueur-Henderson Saints, New Ulm Eagles, Watertown Royal, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars

COON RAPIDS CARDINALS INVITATION (9:00 Start/Field House)

Teams: Annandale-Maple Lighting, Eden Prairie Eagles, Hastings Hawks, North Branch Vikings, Owatonna Eagles, Park, Princeton Tiger.

OSSEO ORIOLES INVITATIONAL (8:00 Start Time)

Teams: Blaine Bengals, Columbia Heights Hylanders, Maple Grove Crimson, Minneapolis Southwest Lakers, Minnetonka Skippers, Patrick Henry, Rogers Royals, St. Paul Humboldt Hawks, Torino-Grace Eagles, Wabaha-Kellogg Vikings, Wayzata Trojans.

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE KNIGHTS INVITATIONAL (9:00 Start Time)

Teams: Centennial Cougars, Elk River Elks, Forest Lake Rangers, Orono Spartans, Perham Yellowjackets, Rockford Rockets, St. Cloud Tech Crush, St. Croix Falls, Waconia Wildcats, Richfield Spartans

FARIBAULT FALCONS TOURNAMENT (10:00 Start Time)

Teams: Cannon Falls Bombers, East Ridge Raptors, Faribault Falcons, Kasson-Mantorville KoMets, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, NRHEG Panthers, Northfield Raiders, Owatonna Eagles, St. Thomas Academy Cadets, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Stillwater Ponies, Tri-City United Titans, Winon