Feedback Sought on Zimmerman Intersection Design

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is working to create a new interchange at a busy intersection in the city of Zimmerman and they want feedback on the design plans.

The county is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city on a plan to improve the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, also known as Freemont Avenue.

An open house is planned for Wednesday afternoon where residents and other stakeholders can review the preferred interchange design and share feedback. There will be no formal presentation, but transportation planners will be on hand to answer questions.

The open house will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Station 1 Event Center. That's about one mile west of the Highway 169 and County Road 4 interchange at 26140 136th Street Northwest in Zimmerman.

Sherburne County used $2-million in state funding for the project design. The county is still working to get the funding for construction.

