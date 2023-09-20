Minnesota’s Holiday Cheer: Hallmark Channel Movies Galore!

HALLMARK BRINGS US 40 NEW HOLIDAY MOVIES FOR 2023!

There's nothing like watching a full season of repeats of your favorite programs, but at some point, you want something new. There's one place we can all go for new material this year, and that's The Hallmark Channels!

Hallmark didn't break any strike rules; instead, they saw the strike coming and amped up efforts ahead of time so they could weather the storm. They have all-new movies for you every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night at 7 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel beginning October 20, 2023. They amp up their holiday specials with Double Features beginning on Friday, November 24th, with Letters To Santa and Holiday Road.

HALLMARK HOLIDAY MOVIES FOR 2023

Wondering what movies you'll be watching for this holiday season? Check out the Hallmark movies for this holiday season below.

OCTOBER MOVIES

Friday, October 20th: Checkin' It Twice - You guessed it. A journeyman hockey player falls for a real estate agent and gets traded to her hometown, only to move into the cottage in her family's backyard.

- You guessed it. A journeyman hockey player falls for a real estate agent and gets traded to her hometown, only to move into the cottage in her family's backyard. Saturday, October 21st: Where Are You Christmas

Sunday, October 22nd: Under The Christmas Sky

Friday, October 27th: Christmas By Design

Saturday, October 28th: Mystic Christmas

Sunday, October 29th: Joyuex Noel

NOVEMBER MOVIES

Friday, November 3rd: Flipping For Christmas

Saturday, November 4th: Never Been Chris'd

Sunday, November 5th: The Santa Summit

Friday, November 10th: Everything Christmas

Saturday, November 11th: Christmas Island

Sunday, November 12th: A Heidelberg Holiday

Friday, November 17th: Navigating Christmas

Saturday, November 18th: A Merry Scottish Christmas

Sunday, November 19th: Holiday Hotline

Thursday, November 23rd: Catch Me If You Can

Friday, November 24th: There's a Double Feature for you this weekend, with showtimes beginning at 5 pm: Letters to Santa followed by Holiday Road

Saturday, November 25th: Christmas In Notting Hill followed by Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up

Sunday, November 26th: Our Christmas Mural followed by A Biltmore Christmas

DECEMBER MOVIES

Friday, December 1st: My Norwegian Holiday

Saturday, December 2nd: A Not So Royal Christmas

Sunday, December 3rd: Christmas With A Kiss

Friday, December 8th: Magic In Mistletoe

Saturday, December 9th: Christmas On Cherry Lane

Sunday, December 10th: Round And Round

Friday, December 15th: The Secret Gift Of Christmas

Saturday, December 16th: Sealed With A List

Sunday, December 17th: Friends And Family Christmas

