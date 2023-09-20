Benton County Takes Next Step in Building New Government Center
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Benton County residents can look forward to having a brand new facility in Foley to conduct county business in the future.
The board of commissioners has approved hiring a construction manager for a 55,000 square-foot government center at a cost of approximately $ 23 million.
County Administrator Monty Headley says it would be built on an open parcel of land just to the south of the current offices...
It would be a partial two-story building with the front half facing Dewey Street would be one level and the back half of the building would be two stories. All of the public contact functions, including the county board room, and a large community room would all be on the first floor front and center so that it is easily accessible by the public.
Headley says they already own the land for the new center and plan to bond for the cost of construction.
The designs would include an expanded DMV with a drive-thru and possibly solar or geo-thermal heating and cooling.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024 with completion in the summer of 2025.