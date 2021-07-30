Minnesota Woman Found Beheaded On Shakopee Sidewalk

This is like one of those 'Criminal Minds" episodes that keep you up at night. I can't imagine the anger that would prompt someone to kill another human being, let alone behead them in the process.

According to a report from WCCO, Wednesday at around 2:30 in the afternoon, America Mafalda Thayer, a resident of Shakopee was found on a sidewalk near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street. Thayer had been beheaded. Obviously, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police see a lot of horrifying things in their line of work but this kind of crime scene has to haunt them. Again, I can't imagine what kind of rage would compel someone to do this kind of hideous act to another.

It didn't take long for police to name and arrest a suspect. They say authorities always look at people close to the victim as possible suspects. That's exactly the case here. Police made a quick arrest, taking into custody a 42 year old Shakopee man, Alexis Saborit, that the victim had been having a relationship with. Police described it as a "long term relationship". Saborit had a domestic assault conviction dating back to 2017.

The sidewalk crime scene was processed by The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“The Shakopee Police Department also wants to express its appreciation to the agencies who responded to assist on the incident. The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,” police said in a release.

Shakopee Police are continuing to investigate this case and request that anyone having any information about this horrendous crime , contact them at 952--233-9400.

