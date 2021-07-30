Check Out New Interactive Bug Exhibit At Benton County Fair

The Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids officially gets underway next week at the fairgrounds. After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the fair will be running as normal this year.

So, what can we expect if you plan to go to the fair? Your old favorites from years past like the talent show, grandstand events, food stands, live music, farm animals and a new exhibit the kids will love.

There will be a huge bug exhibit in the FFA Barnyard area. It's located near the baby farm animal displays and it's a great place for kids to hang out and learn more about nature.

According to the Benton County Fair official Facebook page, "In this building, stations are set up where you can use microscopes, and get a close up look and learn all things bugs!!"

Alright, even if you don't love bugs, this still sounds awesome. With school coming up, kids can get a head start on their learning about the environment.

You'll also be able to see how fruits and vegetables are planted and grown. It's a great way for kids to see how food gets from the farm to the table.

The fair will also again have their agricultural activity which lets you simulate what it would be like to milk a real cow.

These events are free to participate in. The Benton County Fair kicks off on Tuesday, August 3 and goes through Sunday, August 8.

