Here’s How You Can Get Free Food At The Benton County Fair

When I was a kid, I thought it would be so fun to work the food stands at the local county fair. I mean, you're around the food all day long and you're making some extra cash. Plus, you get to see how your favorite fair food is made.

If you're looking to make some fast cash next week, this might be a great way to do it. Miller Concessions Inc. is looking for people to work the food stands at the Benton County Fair.



The neat thing about the job is, it only lasts a week. If you're on summer vacation, this might be exactly what you're looking for.

According to the Miller Concessions Inc. Facebook page they've got, "flexible work hours, free fair food on us and a fun fast pace work environment guaranteed!"

Wait a minute, did they just mention FREE fair food. I'd sign up for it just for that. Typically, I spend a paycheck at the fair on food. This might be a great way to go about it if you're trying to save money but want all the flavors that go with the fair.

You'd be signing up to work between Tuesday, August 3rd and Sunday, August 8 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. We're not sure what the pay is...but, they did say FREE food!

We just have one question for you...how many cheese curds do you think you can eat before you can't anymore?

If you've got questions, you're encouraged to reach out to the Miller Concession Inc. Facebook page.

Happy eating, central Minnesota!

