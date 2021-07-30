Let’s Play “What Intersection Will Be Closed Today” in St. Cloud

Construction. I get it. It's something that we all deal with every Summer. It's like th old joke that says in Minnesota we get two seasons, Winter and Road Construction. And it really does seem to be true.

I really do understand that we need to have the roads and intersections maintained, buildings renovated or constructed, and new lanes added as needed all to keep the flow of traffic going. There are always growing pains with everything that keeps moving with the times.

But man, it is really tough to get around in some situations depending on where you are going. I had an appointment and "couldn't get there". Every time I planned to make a turn or go through a certain intersection it was closed. Or there was a median so you can't make a left turn. Or the turn lane was closed. I felt like I needed to go to Japan before I could turn around. It's a bit ridiculous. I've heard other people making the same complaint. All I can say is make sure you allow enough time for you to get to where you need to go because you may need to get a bit creative. Like in some cases driving through several parking lots, or something.

There have been a couple more intersections that will be closed for a "few weeks" just announced this week. You can check what projects are happening and which ones are planned for a future project on the city of St. Cloud's website.

Really, just plan ahead, or avoid Division street if you can. Especially if you have to get from one side of town to the other. Expect delays... a lot of them.