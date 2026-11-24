Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon played in his 1,029th game with the team in its 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night, making him the team's all time leader in games played.

Here is a look at the five players who have put on the Wild sweater the most times.

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#1 JARED SPURGEON, DEFENSE - 1,029 GAMES (AND COUNTING)

Spurgeon was taken by the New York Islanders in the 6th round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft but did not sign. He was invited to the Minnesota Wild's 2010 Training Camp and ended up signing a three-year entry level contract out of the camp.

Since then, Spurgeon has logged more than 22,500 minutes on the ice while scoring 442 points and charting a +142 rating in his 17-year career. He has been the captain of the Wild since January of 2021.

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#2 MIKKO KOIVU, CENTER - 1,028 GAMES

Koivu was taken 6th overall by the Wild in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft, making him the second, first-round pick in team history after Marian Gaborik in 2000. After staying to play three more seasons in Finland post-draft, Koivu joined the AHL's Houston Aeros due to the cancellation of the NHL's season.

After making his Wild debut in 2005, Koivu scored 205 goals and added 504 assists, making him the franchise's all time points leader with 709 (185 more than second place Kirill Kaprizov. His 504 assists are also a team record, 181 more than second place Spurgeon.

Koivu had his #9 sweater retired by the Wild and is the only player to have received that honor from the team.

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#3 JONAS BRODIN, DEFENSE - 941 GAMES

Brodin was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and made his debut with the Wild in 2013. Since then, the Swedish stalwart has logged nearly 21,000 minutes on the ice for the Wild and has posted a +125 rating.

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#4 NICK SCHULTZ, DEFENSE - 941 GAMES

Schultz was taken with a second-round draft pick in 2000 and spent ten seasons in the red and green Wild sweater, with a year off during the 2004-2005 cancelled season when he played in Germany.

Schultz continued playing for several seasons after leaving Minnesota and ended up playing in 1069 total games through 2017.

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#5 RYAN SUTER, DEFENSE - 656 GAMES (AND COUNTING(?))

Suter joined the Wild as part of a dual signing- he and Zach Parise each signed identical 13-year contracts in the summer of 2012. Suter ended up playing in 656 games with Minnesota (Parise's tenure ended at 558) and scored 369 points while making a pair of All Star teams.

Suter last played in 2024-25 at the age of 40 with the St. Louis Blues but is still listed as an active player on Hockey Reference.

THE NEXT FIVE

#6 - JOEL ERIKSSON EK - 640 GAMES

#7 MATTHEW DUMBA - 598 GAMES

#8 MARCUS FOLIGNO - 596 GAMES

#9 PIERRE-MARC BOUCHARD - 565 GAMES

#10 ZACH PARISE - 558 GAMES