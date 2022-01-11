Minnesota Town Buys an Elementary School, Turns It Into an AirBnb

If you dream of the good old days in back in elementary school, you need to book a weekend at this AirBnB in Middle River, Minnesota. Middle River is a city in Marshall County, Minnesota about 4 hours northwest of the St. Cloud area.

The town's old elementary school went up for sale in 2018, but the town wanted to make sure the building was saved. Following a nearly unanimous vote, they bought it from the school district for $1.

Four of the classrooms were converted into bedrooms, and the rest of the school works as a family-style hostel:

Guests have access to their own private classroom with 2 full sized beds, a toddler bed, a sink, shelves of books and games, a table, and several desks. Guests have access to a lounge with large kitchen spaces, tables, comfortable furniture and a smart TV. Guests share bathrooms, locker rooms, and the gym. The library will be opened to guests by special request. Breakfasts are also available by request for a small additional fee.

The city also offers affordable gym memberships, a church holds weekly services inside the building, and a repair shop rents out the former bus garage. The football field was converted into an off-road track that caters to baja racing enthusiasts.

Take a look inside this super unique AirBnb experience right here in Minnesota. You might just fall in love and be booking your stay soon.

