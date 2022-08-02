Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches Your Butt Will Ever Sit On

If you're looking for a unique place to take a sit, Sauk Centre is it. In 2021, Artify Sauk Centre worked with local artists to create these special book benches and have them placed around town. The book-shaped sitting structures celebrate the many great writers from the Sauk Centre area and around Minnesota.

The benches were all painted at the 501 Art Lab in Sauk Centre and there are six in total around town. On my most recent trip there I spotted four of them, and I can't wait until I get a chance to go back and hunt down the last two. Check out the pictures and learn more about the benches and the authors below.

Get our free mobile app

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On

Little Falls Artist Garbage Cans