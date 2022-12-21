Minnesota Murder Victim Identified 41 Years Later

LUVERNE (WJON News) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have announced a break in a cold case homicide.

A murder victim whose remains were found 41 years ago in Rock County has been identified through genetic genealogy and DNA.

Louis Anthony Gattaino of Omaha, Nebraska has been missing since October 1971. He was 25 years old at the time.

On March 13, 1981, a highway worker found the skeletal remains of a man now identified as Louis Gattaino.

This past August researchers from the Doe Project working with a public genealogy database identified a likely genetic connection to Gattaino's family. BCA agents and Rock County investigators traveled to Omaha to collect DNA samples from several family members.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office, the BCA and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office encourage anyone who recognizes or had contact with Gattaino between 1971 and 1981 to contact the Rock County Sheriff's Office.