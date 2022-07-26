Minnesota Man Competing in National Best Warrior Competition

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE -- A Minnesota man is in Nashville this week competing against other National Guard soldiers from across the country.

Arden Hills native Sergeant Richard Carlson is representing the Minnesota Army National Guard at the 2022 National All Guard Best Warrior Competition, which runs through Friday.

Carlson is competing against 14 other National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the country.

They will be graded and evaluated on over 30 events that are designed to test the soldier's individual skill and ability to work as a team.

Carlson's training regimen consists of running, rucking, weightlifting, and wrestling. He spends about 20 to 25 hours a week training outside of his regular fitness workouts.

Get our free mobile app

The winner will be named Soldier and Noncommissioned Officers of the year. They'll also represent the Army Guard during the Army's Best Squad Competition later this year.

This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud! One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.